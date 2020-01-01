NEWS Oprah Winfrey urges graduates to 'lead' the way into the 'unknown' Newsdesk Share with :





Oprah Winfrey has encouraged graduates from the Class of 2020 to embrace new roles as leaders and "step into the unknown".



The media mogul delivered the commencement speech for the #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 event, which was co-hosted by former The Office co-stars Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak on Friday.



During her pre-taped message, Oprah told the students, "Every one of us is now being called to graduate, to step toward something, to temper the parts of ourselves that must fall away, to refine who we are."



"You will lead us," she declared.



"I wish I could tell you I know the path forward; I don't. There is always uncertainty," Oprah continued, as she called on them to "be at peace with the discomfort and step into the unknown".



The TV titan went on to urge youngsters to fight inequality and use their studies to create positive change for the world, adding, "My hope is that you will harness your education, valour, voice and vote... Use it to create more equity, more justice, more joy in the world."



The livestreamed celebration also featured appearances by Cardi B, John Mayer, Matthew McConaughey, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Garner, and Selena Gomez, who assured graduates, "It's OK not to know what to do with the rest of your life."



The former child star explained, "It's a journey to find your direction or your passions, so don't get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks as they happen to all of us.



"The amazing Oprah, like she said, 'You don't become what you want not, you become what you believe.' I think that really resonates as if you don't believe in yourself, don't expect others to believe in your abilities."



Other celebrities to share words of advice to the Class of 2020 included Usher, Lil Nas X, Awkwafina, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Kristen Bell, Hailee Steinfeld, Milo Ventimiglia, Amy Schumer, and Yara Shahidi.