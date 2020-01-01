Matthew Vaughn loved Nicolas Cage's Adam West impersonation in Kick-Ass

Nicolas Cage came up with the decision to impersonate Adam West in Kick-Ass, according to director Matthew Vaughn.

In the 2010 superhero comedy, the Oscar-winning actor played former police officer Damon Macready, who transforms into his vigilante Big Daddy, who wears a Batman-like superhero suit, in an effort to bring down mob boss Frank D'Amico.

Vaughn opened up about making the hit movie to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, and shared that it was Cage's decision to have his alter-ego speak the same way West did when he played Batman in the iconic 1960s TV show.

"I wasn't sure about it, and then he did it and I thought it was brilliant," the British filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter. "When he put on that costume, I can't tell you how happy he was... he had an enthusiasm which is vital on a film set.

"There are days where you're so exhausted that you really rely on the enthusiasm, otherwise you end up with a flat film.”

He used it on set when they were shooting a scene in which Big Daddy is burned alive by D'Amico's henchmen while he screams out orders to his teenage daughter Hit-Girl, played by Chloe Grace Moretz.

"That delivery, he just pulled that out of the bag on the day. I remember Matthew turning to me and looking really anxious and surprised," producer Jane Goldman recalled. "He had just done a straight read at the table read. It was so strange and such a brilliant, bold choice."

However, shooting the scene was one of the hardest sequences for Vaughn, as it was shot completely in the dark.

"That sequence was just a nightmare," he laughed. "We were shooting in the dark and dealing with the strobe light of Hit-Girl's weapon. Just getting the cameras to work was really difficult before you get into the timing of everything with the actors."