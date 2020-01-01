Scarlett Johansson worried Marvel fans wouldn't like her as Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson was worried Marvel fans wouldn't like her interpretation of fictional superhero Black Widow.

The 35-year-old actress made her debut as former Russian super spy Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2 back in 2010, but she was concerned that she didn't fit the bill.

“When we did (Iron Man 2), I didn’t know if the audience would like my interpretation of the character,” she told Parade magazine, before noting that she wasn't even the first choice to play the superhero.

After a "wonderful" meeting with Jon Favreau, who helmed Iron Man 2, the part went to Emily Blunt.

"I was really excited to work with him, so I said, ‘If this doesn’t work out, I’m an actor for hire, so call me anytime,'" Scarlett recalled, and after Emily had to bow out due to scheduling reasons, the role was hers.

“The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I’ve basically made a career out of being second choice," she laughed.

And it was while filming one particular scene in The Avengers back in 2012, alongside Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, that she realised she was part of something really special.

“It’s the iconic hero shot,” she said of the scene which sees the six original Avengers ready for battle in New York. “We were all thinking, 'This is crazy!' because these worlds were coming together. We’re still processing how much of an impact these movies have had.”