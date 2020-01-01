Jason Bateman 'hopeful' Ozark gets picked up for fourth season

Jason Bateman and the cast of Ozark are "operating under the hope" that the hit Netflix show is picked up for a fourth series.

The 51-year-old actor recently opened up about the future of his show in a chat with Collider, explaining: “There is not an official pickup for season four (but) we’re all operating under the hope it will happen.”

Jason explained “It’s Netflix’s norm to wait for a show to premiere and collect the data for weeks two, three, and four, and see if there’s an audience there to justify an additional season.

"But, I know Chris (Mundy, showrunner) and his team are hard at work figuring out what that fourth season would be if that official pick-up lands.”

The third season of the drama debuted on the streaming service on 27 March and its first-10-day audience has doubled the impressive figures from season two.

Over 16.4 million U.S. viewers checked out Bateman's show in its first 10 days on Netflix, landing the series an average minute audience of 975,000 viewers on its first day.

The star remains positive that the show can continue beyond a fourth season, adding of a potential series five: “There’s been this sort of character arc that (his character Mundy) has been incredible at staying on… I think there’s always been the presumed area (of) three seasons, four seasons, five seasons, something like that. (Ozark) was never going to be a limited series of just 10 episodes."

The show tells the story of a financial adviser and his family are forced to relocate after dealings with a drug cartel go awry. Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, and Julia Garner also star.