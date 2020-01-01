NEWS Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter enjoys brief reunion with friends for 16th birthday Newsdesk Share with :





Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter ignored social distancing advice as she celebrated her 16th birthday on Thursday by enjoying brief hugs with her friends.



The Oscar winner arranged to have Apple's pals pay her a drive-by visit to help mark the age milestone, but instead of remaining in their cars, the kids were caught on camera climbing out of their vehicles to drop off gifts and greet the birthday girl, while also giving her hugs - all while failing to wear face masks.



The short visit occurred after Paltrow paid a sweet tribute to Apple, her eldest child with ex-husband Chris Martin, on Instagram, where she posted a rare snap of her lookalike daughter.



"I can't believe I'm actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl," the actress wrote. "You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humour...



"I am so d**n lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times."



Referencing the coronavirus pandemic, Gwyneth added: "I'm sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything."