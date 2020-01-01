Rod Stewart wants Rhys Ifans to play him in biopic

Rod Stewart is keen to see actor Rhys Ifans play him in a biopic.

The British rocker is open to having his life depicted on the big screen after witnessing the success of movies about fellow '70s stars Elton John and Freddie Mercury.

And if a film does make it to fruition, Rod believes Rhys - who had an on-off relationship with his daughter Kimberly Stewart more than a decade ago - would be perfect for the role.

"Rhys would be a very good idea. (But) he has got to do something with his barnet (hair)," the Maggie May hitmaker BBC Radio 2.

Rod also floated the idea of his son Alastair, 14, playing him as a youngster due to them having a "remarkable similarity" in their looks.

Speaking about his hopes for a biopic, the musician added: "If it does not happen it does not matter but I would be flattered if it did. But I tell you what, the Freddie Mercury one was so good. It was rock and roll. It would be hard to get something better than that but I would give it a shot."

The 75-year-old is also desperate to get back on the road once the Covid-19 crisis passes.

"I miss work. I am itching to get back," he insisted. "I keep in contact with the band and they keep saying, 'See you at the ­soundcheck.' But we don't know when that is going to be."