Camila Mendes enjoyed taking on mature role in Dangerous Lies

Riverdale star Camila Mendes was thrilled to be able to take on a more mature role in Dangerous Lies.

In the Netflix thriller, the actress stars as Katie, who is drawn into a web of deception and murder when the elderly man she cares for dies and unexpectedly leaves his estate to her.

The part marks a big departure for Camila, who is known for playing rich high school student Veronica Lodge in Riverdale, and she was thrilled to have the opportunity to portray a different character.

“It was really nice to know that I could be seen that way, to play a more mature role. Obviously, I love playing high school, too. It's not like I'm opposed to either. It felt nice to graduate to an older character,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Camila also liked getting to play a character who is struggling financially as she has been playing the wealthy Veronica since 2017.

“I really enjoyed that change of pace of playing a character that wasn't born with money,” the 25-year-old continued. “I think it's nice because not only does it make the character more relatable to the audience, but I also think it's sometimes a more interesting story to have a character who is really working toward something. Not to say that Veronica isn't. She definitely is very ambitious. But I always personally gravitate toward characters that are kind of figuring it out.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Camila revealed the film’s shootout sequence was her most memorable day on set because it was so time-consuming and emotionally difficult.

“It took an entire day to film. We had to shoot from every angle,” she explained. “I had to stay in that state of hysteria for an uncomfortably long time.”

Dangerous Lies is now streaming on Netflix.