Gemma Chan felt ‘sick with nerves’ filming with Meryl Streep

Gemma Chan “felt sick with nerves” before she began filming with acting legend Meryl Streep in Let Them All Talk.

In Steven Soderbergh's upcoming comedy, Streep plays Alice Hughes, a famous author who goes on a cruise with her friends and nephew in an effort to find fun and come to terms with her past.

The Crazy Rich Asians star was thrilled when she learned she would be co-starring with the lauded Streep, the performer with the most Oscar nominations ever, but that feeling disappeared and she became nervous at the thought of filming with her.

“At first I was pinching myself, but then I immediately felt sick with nerves,” Chan told InStyle. “In my first scene, my character and Meryl’s character are having lunch in New York. The restaurant was filled with a hundred extras, and you could hear a pin drop. And then they told us to improvise. No pressure — just improvise with one of the greatest actresses that’s ever existed!”

While the experience was stressful, the British actress learned a lot from her colleague.

“Meryl is incredibly talented, but she’s also a perfectionist about her work,” the 37-year-old gushed. “If she didn’t think she hit a particular beat of the scene, she’d do it again and again until she had it. She really gave me the confidence to settle in, take my time, and go back if I needed to.”

Let Them All Talk, which also stars Lucas Hedges, Candice Bergen, and Dianne Wiest, is set to debut on streaming service HBO Max later this year.

Chan, who is also known for films such as Mary Queen of Scots and Captain Marvel, will next be seen starring alongside Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek in Marvel’s The Eternals. The film is set for release in February 2021.