NEWS Daisy Ridley enters the Sunday Times Young Rich List top 50 for the first time Newsdesk Share with :





Daisy Ridley has forced her way into the Sunday Times Young Rich List top 50 for the first time.



The 28-year-old actress - who played Rey in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy - is joined in the top five list of wealthiest actors aged 30 and under by her on-screen co-star John Boyega, who played Finn in the money-spinning movie franchise.



The duo are both worth £17 million, making them the joint-fifth wealthiest actors in the UK for people aged 30 and under.



More broadly, the London-born stars are 47th place overall in the Young Rich List.



Elsewhere, 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe tops the list of actors, with a personal fortune estimated to be worth as much as £94 million.



Emma Watson, 30 - who starred alongside Daniel in the 'Potter' franchise - is in second position on the list, with a fortune worth £52 million.



Cara Delevingne, 27 - who has focused her efforts on acting, rather than modelling, in recent years - is third on the list, with an estimated worth of £27 million.



And Aaron Taylor-Johnson - the 29-year-old actor who appeared in the 'Kick Ass' films - is thought to be worth £24 million.



Meanwhile, Daisy previously admitted it's "unusual" that she's found happiness at such a young age.



The Hollywood star reflected: "My family are awesome, my friends are awesome, I'm so happy with how life is right now that it's a little scary because I don't want to say to life, 'OK, this is fine but please don't throw me a massive curveball'.



"I'd love for the next five years to be filled with as many joyous moments as I've had in the last five. If there are bad bits, I'd like to be able to chomp them up successfully."