Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones remember 'one of a kind' Kirk Douglas

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones remembered his late father Kirk Douglas during a candid new interview.

The pair chatted with Entertainment Tonight about their work with Friday's livestream event We All Play Our Part: A Benefit for MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund) and reflected on what Michael's late father would think about their philanthropic efforts.

"There wasn't anyone like him. There's another generation, that was the great generation, post-World War Two…and dad was one of a kind," Michael said of his father, who died in February at the age of 103.

"I think he's very happy. I know he takes particular pride - not so much in whatever I worked with and I'm doing with the Motion Picture Television Fund - but I know he loves Catherine (and) the work that she's doing."

The star added: "He always used to tease me. We would call him up and he would be like, 'Enough with you, let me talk to your wife'. He was a flirt until the very end."

Catherine went on to share she also had a soft spot for her father-in-law, admitting, "he crosses our minds every day".

"Kirk, he went through so much from a helicopter crash to a stroke and then just age, being alone and what does he do with this time," she mused. "And what was so admirable about him was he was always involved with courage events, he wrote 11 books, he worked with his rabbi, he worked with his philanthropic endeavours and he always created something to do and he taught me that lesson.

"He always said to us, 'Write a book, do something else. What are you doing?' And he'd be working on something right now, I’m sure."