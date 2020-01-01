Marc Maron in 'complete shock' over partner Lynn Shelton's sudden death

Marc Maron is in "complete shock" over the death of his writer/director girlfriend Lynn Shelton.

The filmmaker, whose credits included Your Sister's Sister and Reese Witherspoon's new miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, died unexpectedly at the age of 54 on Friday from complications relating to a previously unidentified blood disorder, according to Deadline.

She also directed episodes of Mad Men, The Morning Show, and Fresh Off the Boat.

Maron, who had been dating his Sword of Trust director since last year, has now shared his devastation at Shelton's loss in an emotional statement issued to Indiewire.

"I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well," he wrote. "It's devastating. I am levelled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don't really know how to move forward in this moment..."

He continued, "She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can't believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss."

Witherspoon also took to social media, admitting she too is struggling to come to terms with the news.

"I'm so devastated to hear about Lynn Shelton's passing yesterday," she posted on Saturday, beneath a picture of the pair both smiling. "I'm in complete shock that this vibrant, talented, and soulful filmmaker is no longer with us...

"I feel so fortunate that I got to collaborate with Lynn on both The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. Her spirit touched so many people in the filmmaking world. Her memory lives on in our vivid days together on set and in her wonderful films. Please watch her work and see her talent for yourself. #RestInPeaceLynn".

The actress's Little Fires Everywhere co-star and co-producer Kerry Washington was equally "heartbroken" by the "tremendous loss" of Shelton.

"What an inspiration!!!! Your vision. Your enthusiasm for life. Your fiercely independent spirit. Your humour and love and dedication. As an artist. A mother. A director. A co-conspirator. A light," Washington wrote. "Thank you for your shining example. And your shimmering grace."

Fellow collaborators Mindy Kaling and Mark Duplass, and actress-turned-director Olivia Wilde, also honoured Shelton's memory online following the news of her death.

Born in Ohio, Shelton attended Oberlin College in Ohio and the University of Washington School of Drama. She also pursued a Master of Fine Arts degree in photography and related media at the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan.

The filmmaker was 40 when she made her directing debut and went on to write and helm eight films over 14 years.

Her movie We Go Way Back won the Grand Jury Prize at the Slamdance Film Festival in 2006, and she was a previous Someone to Watch Award winner at the 2009 Independent Spirit Awards. The following year, the cast of her romantic drama Humpday picked up the Independent Spirit John Cassavetes Award.