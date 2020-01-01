Nicole Kidman suffering from broken ankle

Nicole Kidman has broken her ankle during the coronavirus lockdown, her husband Keith Urban has revealed.

The actress sparked concern when pictures emerged of her wearing a walking cast at the country singer's drive-in concert on Friday.

And during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, Keith revealed the reason for Nicole's new accessory.

"She broke her ankle, but she's a trooper," he said. "There she was last night among all of the folks, hobbling around on her boot with her mask on."

The 52-year-old gave no further details of how his wife had injured herself.

Nicole shared a snap from Keith's Nashville concert on Instagram on Friday, but cropped it so as to not show her injured leg.

"Keith just had to play! Isolating with live music at last night's first #UrbanUnderground drive-in gig for the incredible #frontline workers," she captioned the image of the stage and screen at the Stardust Drive-In movie theatre.

Keith invited around 200 people from the nearby Vanderbilt University Health in Tennessee to join him at the venue, and later shared a video from the event on his Instagram page, writing: "A huge THANK YOU to all @vanderbilthealth frontline workers who attended tonight's special show at the drive-in!"