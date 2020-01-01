Danny Boyle to direct Michael B. Jordan's Methuselah

Danny Boyle has signed on to take charge of Michael B. Jordan's planned Methuselah adaptation.

It was announced last year that the Black Panther star would be taking on the role of the titular protagonist in the epic, based on the biblical story of a man who lived to be almost 1,000 years old.

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts had been in talks for the gig last year, however, bosses at Warner Bros. have now changed the concept of the upcoming movie, according to Variety.

Screenwriter Simon Beaufoy, who previously worked with Boyle on the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours, is now onboard to revamp the script, which was previously drafted by The Bourne Legacy writer/director Tony Gilroy.

Methuselah has been in development since 2014, and at one point, Tom Cruise was attached as its leading man, as well as Will Smith.

Jordan will also co-produce the movie via his Outlier Society company, alongside Alana Mayo, David Heyman, and Jeffrey Clifford.

It will mark a return to studio blockbuster movies for Boyle, who was slated to direct the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die, but exited the project due to creative differences.

The British filmmaker, who scooped the Academy Award for Best Director back in 2009 for Slumdog Millionaire, also helmed 2019's musical comedy Yesterday.