NEWS Shailene Woodley: 'There are more opportunities for actresses in romance movies' Newsdesk





Shailene Woodley has starred in so many romantic movies because that's where the most opportunities are for actresses her age.



The 28-year-old is known for starring in U.S. TV show The Secret Life of the American Teenager, 2014 drama The Fault in Our Stars, alongside Ansel Elgort, and most recently Endings, Beginnings, with Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan.



And when quizzed on why she signs up to romantic dramas, Shailene was honest in her reply.



"Why am I in romance movies? I love love," she told Wired. "Also, there's just a lot of opportunities for women my age to be in romance movies and not a lot of opportunities to do other things."



The Divergent star touched upon the lack of roles for women in Hollywood and stated that romantic movies were always readily available to actresses.



"I'd say that those are probably the number one most available projects to be a part of unless you just want to be like a girlfriend in the background or a flight stewardess. So that's probably why I've done so many romance movies, but also because I love love," she shared.



Elsewhere in the interview, she also discussed how she was let go from her role playing Mischa Barton's onscreen younger sister Kaitlin Cooper in teen drama series The O.C. because she hadn't hit puberty.



"They needed a girl who had a body that was different than mine," she stated. "But you know what, I didn't really take offence to it. I was a late bloomer, and it was fine."