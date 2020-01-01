Phil Lord and Christopher Miller to direct Ryan Gosling's space movie

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have signed on to direct Ryan Gosling in a new space movie.

Back in March, it was reported that the La La Land actor would be appearing in the film adaptation of Andy Weir's upcoming untitled novel, which is being referred to as Project Hail Mary, and now it has been revealed that he will be directed by the filmmaking duo.

According to Variety, the pair will also produce the project alongside Aditya Sood, from their production banner, Gosling, Ken Kao, and Amy Pascal. The latter has a long-running relationship with Lord and Miller, with them winning the Best Animated Feature Oscar together for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse last year, and this bond helped with getting the manuscript in their hands.

Sources told the publication that the First Man star lobbied studio executives at MGM to hire Lord and Miller, but they had just signed a new deal with Universal. However, after discussions, Universal gave MGM their blessing for the project to move forward with the filmmakers.

"All of us at MGM are incredibly excited by this literal dream team coming together around Andy's astounding novel. With their masterful ability to balance drama, action, and humour, Phil and Chris are the perfect filmmakers to take on this unique material and we are thrilled to have them partner with Ryan, Ken, Andy, Amy and Aditya to bring this movie to life for big screens everywhere," said MGM's Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy in a statement.

Weir's upcoming novel, which is set to be published by Random House in spring 2021, will reportedly be a solitary tale of an astronaut on a space ship who is tasked with saving the planet.

The author's 2011 novel, The Martian, was adapted into a Golden Globe-winning film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon in 2015.