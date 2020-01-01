NEWS Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara expecting first child Newsdesk Share with :





Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are reportedly expecting their first child together.



A source has confirmed to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six that The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actress and the Oscar-winning actor are set to be parents, with the insider claiming Mara could be up to six months along.



Neither star has confirmed the report as yet, and representatives for the famous pair apparently "refused to respond to numerous requests for comment from Page Six".



The notoriously private couple originally met while making Spike Jonze's 2013 film Her, but only began dating once they worked together on 2018's Mary Magdalene, and subsequently got engaged in July last year. They are currently spending the lockdown at their home in the Hollywood Hills.



Phoenix, 45, admitted to Vanity Fair in October 2019 that he thought the Carol star "despised" him, but he later realised she was interested in him but too shy to say so.



"She's the only girl I ever looked up on the Internet," Phoenix explained. "We were just friends, email friends. I'd never done that. Never looked up a girl online."



Mara accompanied Phoenix to numerous prizegiving ceremonies during the most recent awards season, when he swept the board with his performance in Joker. And during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, he looked at the 35-year-old and said, "I love you" in front of the audience.