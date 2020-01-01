NEWS Matt Smith and Lily James reunite Newsdesk Share with :





Matt Smith and Lily James's relationship is reportedly back on.



The couple split last December after dating for five years, but have rekindled their romance while isolating in the same house for the past two months amid the coronavirus lockdown, according to Britain's The Sun newspaper.



"Matt and Lily's breakup was mostly because their hectic schedules meant they could barely see each other," a source told the publication. "They kept the house together when they split because they were both barely around. But when lockdown began, they ended up isolating together. Being in the house and having no work and distractions has allowed them to reconnect and get back to a good place.



"There is such an amazing chemistry between them and they make a wonderful couple. It's what their friends had all hoped would happen because they do make each other so happy and their split happened because they were just too busy to see each other."



Matt and Lily began dating after starring in the 2016 horror comedy film Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.



However, their romance apparently came to an end after hectic filming schedules saw the 31-year-old actress miss the former Doctor Who star's 37th birthday bash in October.