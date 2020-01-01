Arnold Schwarzenegger details heart surgery during virtual commencement speech

Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up about his emergency open-heart surgery as he gave a virtual commencement speech to the graduating Class of 2020 on Sunday.

The action man and former Governor of California hit headlines after suffering complications during a catheter valve replacement operation at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 2018, prompting doctors to perform urgent open-heart surgery.

Comparing his experience with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Arnold said: "I can promise you that this virus won't be the last obstacle you face. But it can help you prepare for the next one.

"That's what life is all about, overcoming obstacles. Throughout your whole life, you will see obstacles being thrown in front of you like that."

The star, who recently celebrated his son Christopher's remote graduation, went on to detail: "They said they broke through the heart wall, and there was internal bleeding, and I could have died if they didn't open up my sternum and do open-heart surgery."

Although the incident left the Hollywood great hospitalised for longer than he expected, he got through it by visualising his goal of returning to work for Terminator: Dark Fate just days later.

"That's what I was shooting for. So, I started declaring little victories. After I did the first 500 steps with the walker, I declared victory. After I had an appetite again to eat normal, I declared victory," the 72-year-old explained. "No matter how successful you are, life will throw obstacles in your path like it was with my heart surgery or like with your graduation now.

"But if you have a very clear vision like I talked about earlier, of exactly what you want to do, and who you want to be, you can go and find a way around all of those obstacles."