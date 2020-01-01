Serena Williams and Shailene Woodley set for Verizon Media's Reset Your Mindset series

Serena Williams, Shailene Woodley and Mayim Bialik are among the stars tapped to appear as part of Verizon Media's two-day virtual wellness event, Reset Your Mindset.

The livestream sessions will take place on Yahoo on 20 and 27 May, feature A-list names from the entertainment, sports, health, wellness, and business industries, and "will focus on the crucial tie between physical and mental health."

The first event, Reset Your Mindset at home, will take place on 20 May, and focus on the personal side of mental health and wellness. Hilaria Baldwin and Deepak Chopra are among the speakers joining tennis star Serena and actresses Shailene and Mayim.

The second event, Reset Your Mindset at work, is set for 27 May, and will focus on leadership in a time of crisis, what it takes to keep businesses thriving during a period of economic uncertainty, and innovations that may arise from the pandemic.

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban will appear alongside various leading figures from the business world.

"Whether you are a parent, an employee, an athlete or a business leader, everyone is dealing with similar issues on mental, emotional and physical wellness," Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan said in a statement. "We are all in this together. Verizon Media is in a unique position to leverage our platform to connect all of those conversations, share good practices and facilitate insights from some of the leading influencers across business and entertainment."

The series comes after Verizon Media bosses donated $10 million (£8 million) in advertising inventory to support mental and public health response efforts to address the Covid-19 pandemic.