Lisa Kudrow experienced social distancing early at mother's funeral

Lisa Kudrow had an early taste of social distancing during her mother's funeral in February.

Weeks before the strict measures of the coronavirus lockdown were implemented throughout North America, the former Friends star and members of her family gathered in a hospital emergency room with her dying mum - and then at her funeral.

And Lisa was so concerned about reports of COVID-19 sweeping through the U.S. she asked the rabbi overseeing the farewell to "let everyone know there was to be no hugging", because everyone had been in the emergency room with her mother.

"I'm a freak and all I could think that whole day was, 'There has to be coronavirus here'," she tells The Hollywood Reporter. "Some people (understood) but most people were just looking at me like I was a monster when I'd take two steps back, put up my hands and say, 'Hi, thanks for coming.'"

She continues, "I just couldn't bear it if I got someone sick. From that moment on, I just acted like I've got it, so what do I need to do?"

Despite her protective measures, Kudrow still fell ill after the funeral.

"If I did (have coronavirus), then it was really mild," she adds. "I know I was sick two days after the funeral, but there was no testing because it was a mild fever and I felt like I just had a cold or I was just drained.

"But a couple family members did feel sick with the flu and it could have been a flu - but that was early March and there was absolutely no testing."