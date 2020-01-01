Jaime King files for divorce

Jaime King is seeking to divorce her husband Kyle Newman.

According to legal documents obtained by editors at The Blast, the Pearl Harbor actress filed to end her marriage to the filmmaker in Los Angeles on Monday.

Reports suggest the couple split before the coronavirus lockdown began, with King staying in California and Newman in Pennsylvania with the couple's two children, Leo, four, and six-year-old James.

In addition, King has requested a protection order against Newman.

The couple wed in 2007 after dating for two years.