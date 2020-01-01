Tristan Thompson files lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander over paternity allegations

Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson has filed a lawsuit against a woman who claims he's the father of her son.

Kimberly Alexander publicly alleged the basketball star is the father of her five-year-old but he insists a paternity test he took in January proves that's not the case.

And now he's so tired of the allegations - and the fact Alexander posted the confidential DNA test online - he's suing his accuser.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Tristan accuses Kimberly of lying about the details of the paternity test after she insisted he took it at home.

The 29-year-old, who is the father of Khloe's daughter True, claimed the test he took was administered at one of the most reputable DNA test sites in the U.S. and he's prepared to take a second test to appease Kimberly.

Tristan's attorney, Marty Singer, commented: "To quote Michael Jackson, 'The kid is not (his) son.'"

He is now seeking damages from Kimberly.

The sportsman shares daughter True, two, with Khloe and a three-year-old son named Prince with model Jordan Craig.