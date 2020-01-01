David Arquette confirmed to reprise role for Scream 5

David Arquette is "thrilled" to be reprising his role for the fifth instalment in the Scream franchise.

It was announced on Monday that the 48-year-old will be returning as Sheriff Dewey Riley, alongside fellow original castmember Neve Campbell, who played protagonist Sidney Prescott.

"I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new," he said in a statement. "Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honouring Wes Craven's legacy."

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are helming the relaunch of the horror franchise, with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick penning the script.

Kevin Williamson, who co-created the hugely successful horror saga, is returning as executive producer.

"I'm excited to reteam with David and work with Jamie and Guy on the next Scream," he added in a statement. "Their take on the movie is both original, inventive and honours Wes' legacy in a wonderful way. I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

Arquette made his debut as the bumbling sheriff in Scream back in 1996, and has returned for each of the subsequent sequels, including Scream 4 in 2011.

Director Wes Craven helmed each of the movies, which have grossed more than $600 million (£490 million) worldwide, before his death in 2015.

Talks are reportedly underway to bring more original castmembers back for Scream 5, including Courteney Cox, who played local journalist Gale Weathers.

Production will begin later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina when safety protocols are in place.