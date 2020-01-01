Mindy Kaling to co-write Legally Blonde 3

Mindy Kaling has signed on to co-write Legally Blonde 3.

Rumours of a follow-up to the 2001 comedy and its 2003 sequel have been swirling for years, but Reese Witherspoon confirmed she would be reprising her role as sorority girl-turned-lawyer Elle Woods for a third instalment back in 2018 and the script has been in development ever since.

According to Deadline, Witherspoon's friend and A Wrinkle in Time co-star Kaling has been hired to write the script with Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor.

It was previously announced that the franchise's original scribes Kirsten 'Kiwi' Smith and Karen McCullah would be penning the screenplay, but according to the publication, Kaling and Goor won't be doing a makeover on that script but writing a completely new take.

Legally Blonde 3 marks the second feature film Kaling and Goor have written together following a wedding comedy starring The Mindy Project creator and Priyanka Chopra. That project was won by Universal executives in a heated auction last year. Kaling's recent solo writing credits include Late Night, starring herself and Emma Thompson, the TV version of Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Netflix's Never Have I Ever.

The news comes shortly after Luke Wilson, who played Elle's love interest Emmett in the movies, told Entertainment Tonight that he hadn't talked to Witherspoon about the third film but "always kind of hears rumours here and there".

"Never anything official about them doing another Legally Blonde, but I'd love to do another one," the 48-year-old continued. "I mean, just that character Reese played was so funny at the time and that has kind of become this iconic character now."

Witherspoon will also be producing the follow-up via her Hello Sunshine banner alongside the franchise's original producer Marc Platt.