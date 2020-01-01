Drew Barrymore pledges $1 million to coronavirus relief ahead of #TacosTogether event

Drew Barrymore has pledged to donate $1 million (£800,000) to No Kid Hungry in order to help those facing poverty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 45-year-old actress has partnered with the McCormick & Company food organisation for the #TacosTogether event on Tuesday and told fans on Instagram she'll personally gift $1 million to No Kid Hungry's relief efforts.

"I am so honoured to be a part of this," the 50 First Dates star shared. "It is one of the most meaningful moments I have been lucky enough to be a part of. I am thankful to McCormick for including me in this abundant generosity."

The event will be an interactive Instagram Live broadcast, and will see the star sourcing fans' favourite taco styles and toppings before and during the session.

Drew will be cooking up some tacos, all while sharing personal memories, bringing people together for some fun, and giving back to communities in need.

#TacosTogether will kick off on her Instagram page on Tuesday at 6:30 pm ET.