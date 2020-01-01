Ryan Seacrest denies he suffered a stroke during American Idol finale

Ryan Seacrest's representative has assured fans the TV host is doing well after many raised concerns for his wellbeing during Sunday night's American Idol finale.

During the singing competition show's finale, Seacrest sparked concern when his speech seemed slurred and it appeared like he couldn't open his left eye completely, prompting fans on Twitter to wonder whether the Emmy winner had suffered a mild stroke on TV.

However, a representative for the star told People magazine he was well and good and he'd suffered no health woes in recent weeks.

"Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night," his rep said in a statement. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home."

They added: "Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off."

The live shows of Season 18 of American Idol have been filmed remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, with judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, host Ryan, and the contestants performing from their respective homes.

Sunday's finale saw Lionel, Katy, and Luke unite for a performance of the classic song We Are the World. Katy also performed her new single Daisies live for the first time on TV, and singer Just Sam was crowned the winner of the 2020 contest.