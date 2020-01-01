Wendy Williams taking hiatus from talk show due to health concerns

Wendy Williams is taking a hiatus from her talk show so she can receive treatment for her battle with Graves' disease.

In a statement shared on Monday, a spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show confirmed that the 55-year-old will be taking a break from her self-titled programme as she is struggling with health issues such as fatigue.

"Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease, which is causing fatigue," they said. "In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment. We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows."

It's not yet clear when Williams will be returning to the talk show.

The presenter was diagnosed with Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism in 1999.

It's not the first time Williams has taken a hiatus from her show. She was previously absent from the programme in February 2018, returning that March.

Then in 2019, she took a six-week leave of absence after fracturing her shoulder. After returning to the show in March that year, Williams told her viewers that she had been focusing on her sobriety during that time.