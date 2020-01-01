NEWS Deadpool creator insists there's 'no movement' on third movie in franchise Newsdesk Share with :





Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has indicated there will be "no movement" on a third movie for at least five years.



Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular character in the Marvel Comics superhero franchise, revealed back in December that a third instalment in the hugely successful R-rated franchise was on its way.



"We're working on it right now with the whole team," Reynolds confirmed, but did not reveal any further details about the follow-up.



However, the character's comic book creator discussed the future of the anti-hero in a new interview with io9, and dashed the hopes of Deadpool fans when he admitted the movie won't be happening anytime soon.



Liefeld claimed he had viewed the schedule for the Marvel Cinematic Universe up until 2025, and Deadpool 3 was nowhere to be seen.



"Until a movie is put on a schedule, it's not taken seriously. And what people don't like is that I have assessed the schedule for the next - give or take - five years and I don't see Deadpool on it. I don't see that it can arrive earlier than that," Liefeld shared.



He also addressed comments he made during an interview with ComicBook.com earlier this month, in which he "blamed Marvel" for allowing the project to be delayed.



"Do I know that there is no movement on a Deadpool 3 right now? I know that, yes. Does that worry me? No, not at all," he told io9. "What I did was I answered a question honestly, and what I learned this week is just lie.



"Just because some guy goes, 'Yeah, we're still moving along,' that's code for, 'There's nothing to see here.'"