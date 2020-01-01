Colin Farrell to play 'original and fun' version of The Penguin in The Batman

Colin Farrell has teased that his take on The Penguin in The Batman will be "original and fun".

The Irish actor is taking on the role of Oswald 'The Penguin' Cobblepot, previously made famous by Danny DeVito in Tim Burton's Batman Returns, for the upcoming comic book adaptation, which will be directed by Matt Reeves.

And Farrell, who will be starring opposite Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader, said he's looking forward to getting back to filming the thriller after production on the movie in the U.K. was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I had only started it and I can't wait to get back," the 43-year-old told Good Morning America. "The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it."

Farrell also revealed that while he's only in the movie for a short period, he has a few "tasty" scenes.

"I haven't got that much to do. I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means. But there are a couple of some tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can't wait to get back," he shared.

And he's looking forward to bringing his interpretation of the iconic Batman villain to the big screen.

"I totally feel like it is something that I have not had the opportunity to explore before. It feels original and fun. But I am only at the start of the journey so I can't wait to get back and really get into it," Farrell added.

The Batman, which also stars Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Zoe Kravitz, and Jeffrey Wright, is set to be released in October 2021.