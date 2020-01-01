Courteney Cox surprises Friends superfan during TV interview

Courteney Cox gave a Friends superfan the surprise of his life when she crashed his interview during The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night.

Neftali, 13, from Borehamwood, England opted to have a virtual Bar Mitzvah celebration, as his original plans were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm a big fan of the TV show Friends, which is why my invite has a big Friends theme," he said in a video from the event, noting that the invitations had been styled after the iconic Central Perk logo. "The lyrics of the Friends theme tune starts with the words, 'So no one told you life was gonna be this way,' but the chorus of that song has the more uplifting line, 'I'll be there for you and you're there for me too.'"

Neftali also planned to feature tables named after all of the characters, a red couch for photo opportunities, and a copy of Joey and Chandler's foosball table.

But after hearing about the teen's love for the programme - which ended in 2004 - James invited Neftali onto his U.S. late-night talk show and stunned him with a virtual appearance from Courteney, who played Monica Gellar.

"Oh, my gosh, hello!" Neftali exclaimed as Courteney popped onto the screen.

Of his dedication to Friends, he commented, "I've watched it seven times."

To which Courteney responded: "Seven times?! The whole series seven times?... That's incredible!"

She also gifted him with a foosball table because she was so "touched" by his story.