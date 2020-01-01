NEWS Zachary Levi predicts actors will live very different lives on set after lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





Zachary Levi is certain that actors will live very different lives on set following the coronavirus pandemic.



The Shazam! star told Entertainment Tonight he's doing his own "due diligence, as an actor waiting to go back to work, but also as a producer," and confessed he believes the effects of the health crisis will be ongoing for several years.



"There's definitely going to be some major protocols that are put in place," he said. "What those protocols are, I'm not sure yet... I've been actively trying to figure out when the gears can start moving a bit again, but I don't know for sure."



"I think that the future of the world for the next 18 to 24 months is going to look like the oil rig life - you go to work on an oil rig for six months, then you're at home and don't think about work at all," he explained. "There'll be isolated quarantine types of facilities, whether it's our industry or whether it's the car industry... But I do believe even through all the pain, sadness, this waiting period and these great little silver linings we're being given, that there will be a better world on the other side."



While the coronavirus pandemic has halted many filmed productions, the 39-year-old insisted his upcoming Shazam! sequel is "on track", although its release date recently got pushed back several months from April 2022 to November 2022.



"Right now, they're writing an amazing script," he shared. "I don't have any real details on that. I've got some generals and they all sound amazing."