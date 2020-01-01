Zoey Deutch adds her name to coronavirus list

Actress Zoey Deutch has added her name to the list of celebrities who battled the coronavirus and won.

The Zombieland: Double Tap star still has no idea how she contracted COVID-19 but reveals she and a bunch of friends all fell ill.

"I had the coronavirus early on, before the shutdown, and a group of my friends also got it," she writes in an essay for Vulture. "People keep asking me, 'Where did you get it?' and I wish I knew. I feel like I could have spoken in a more eloquent way about my experience had I known.

"I continued testing positive for a month, which is longer than they’re saying you’re supposed to. I’m okay now. I’m so grateful for my health and I also feel guilty, in a way, for making it out okay. I think this virus is bringing up so many conflicting emotions. I have to say I’m also so grateful for my inherent neuroses, which caused me to stay inside before I was supposed to. I’ve been quarantined longer than there was a mandated shut-in."

The 25 year old also reveals that she and her friends all had very different experiences with the killer virus: "I had a sore throat and felt totally delirious, like I was losing my mind...," she adds. "One of my friends only lost taste and smell. One went to the hospital with the normal symptoms, but another friend had absolutely no symptoms at all. I stayed inside for almost two months, and I still very minimally go out, with a mask.

"I am so lucky to be healthy, that I’m safe and not immunocompromised and have access to doctors; I am incredibly privileged. But not everyone shares that privilege - so we need to be extra careful for those who don’t by wearing masks."

Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Daniel Kim are also among the Hollywood stars who have fought the coronavirus and recovered.