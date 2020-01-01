Jaime King granted temporary restraining order against estranged husband

Jaime King has been granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband Kyle Newman.

The Pearl Harbor actress filed to end her 13-year marriage to director Newman on Monday, and asked for an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation for their two boys - James, six, and four-year-old Leo.

That request was "denied without prejudice", but the presiding judge did sign off on a temporary protective ban against Newman, ordering him to keep at least 100 yards (91 metres) away from King, with the matter to be reassessed in another hearing on 8 June.

Now, Newman has responded in a statement via his representative, in which he slammed the "false claims" upon which he alleged the restraining order is based.

"Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime's attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond," the statement read, according to Entertainment Tonight. "As a result, he was extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care.

"As Kyle continues to solo parent, as he has done throughout this pandemic, he remains entirely focused on putting the children's stability and welfare first. Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs."

King and Newman wed in 2007 after two years of dating.