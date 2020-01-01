NEWS Nick Jonas and Laurence Fishburne teaming up for new action thriller Newsdesk Share with :





Nick Jonas and Laurence Fishburne are joining forces for new spy thriller The Blacksmith.



The duo has signed on to star in Pierre Morel's upcoming flick, which will see the actor/musician play weapons expert Wes 'Blacksmith' Loomis, who secretly works with the intelligence community.



The plot will follow Loomis as he is forced to go on the run when his undercover laboratory is destroyed and his colleagues are brutally murdered. Yet, with the help of his unique set of technological skills and young CIA analyst Noelle Hazlitt, he seeks out retired blacksmith Mather, played by Fishburne, to fight back.



Casting for the role of leading lady Hazlitt is currently underway, and production has been slated to start later this year, according to editors at Deadline.



Bosses at AGC Studios are reportedly hoping to create a new action franchise fronted by Jonas, following on from the huge success director Morel had with Liam Neeson in the Taken saga.



Ben Ripley is penning the script based on the graphic novel The Blacksmith written by Malik Evans and Richard Sparkman, which was first released in 2011.



Accordingly, executive producer Stuart Ford of AGC is excited to see Jonas front a modern take on the next generation of thrilling blockbusters.



"The Blacksmith provides a fresh, highly contemporary new take on the espionage genre and it's exciting to pair an exhilarating young talent like Nick with seasoned heavyweights such as Pierre and Laurence," he said in a statement. "We'll soon be announcing an equally outstanding young female actor to play across from Nick and then we will have all the ingredients for a major new film franchise built around a very modern breed of action hero."