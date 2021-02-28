NEWS Oscars bosses considering postponing 2021 ceremony Newsdesk Share with :





Bosses at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are reportedly considering postponing next year's Oscars ceremony.



The 93rd Academy Awards is due to take place on 28 February 2021, but definitive plans are far from being finalised, and bosses are currently contemplating delaying the event, according to editors at Variety.



However, details of potential new dates have not yet been discussed, and the date is currently unchanged at U.S. TV network ABC, who air the ceremony.



"It's impossible to know what the landscape will be," Academy president David Rubin told Variety. "We know we want to celebrate film but we do not know exactly what form it will take."



The news comes after it was revealed that the rules surrounding eligibility for Oscar nominations have been changed in light of the coronavirus outbreak, as many films due to be released in cinemas have headed straight to video-on-demand services instead.



Previously, a film must have had a seven-day theatrical release in Los Angeles to qualify for the Oscars, but for the 2020/2021 awards season, bosses have decided to temporarily relax the rules, and films that have been released digitally can qualify if the studio had originally planned for the movie to be released in cinemas.



"I think everyone is sympathetic to the filmmakers' plight and we're here to support our members and the film community," Rubin explained. "It makes sense when we don't really know what's to come in terms of the availability of theatrical exhibition... We need to make allowances for this year only and during this time when theatres are not open so great film work can be seen and celebrated."