Ben Stiller hoping to host memorial for late dad Jerry once pandemic is over

Ben Stiller is hoping he will be able to host a memorial service for his late dad Jerry once the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.

The Zoolander actor appeared on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show: At Home Edition on Tuesday night and spoke about his father's death earlier this month. Admitting he wanted to use the interview to share some fond memories of Jerry, Ben explained that the Covid-19 crisis meant the family were unable to celebrate the late screen star's life in the way they wanted to.

"I figured it would be good to do it, because it would be a chance to talk about my dad a little bit," he said. "It's a weird time now, you know, and people can't really gather together, and you can't do sort of a (service).

"I think somewhere down the line we'll do a memorial for him, when everybody can get together. Because there's so many people who loved him and who he worked with. But I thought it would be nice to be able to just have a moment to celebrate him a little bit."

Since Jerry's passing, many celebrities have reached out to Ben to share their condolences and recall their favourite times with the Seinfeld star, and Ben has been moved by the reaction to his dad's death.

"There's a lot of people who have reached out, which has been really nice. I mean, just to feel how much he touched people, how much enjoyment he gave people, because I know that he would have felt good about all this," he smiled. "If you'd ask him, like, 'Do you care about all of, like, the show business aspect of things?' He really did, but he'd always say, 'But what I really care about is my kids and my kids being happy.'"

Ben also revealed that he was with Jerry when he died, and felt "very fortunate" that he was able to do so, as many people cannot with the pandemic being so prevalent.

Jerry, who is also survived by a daughter named Amy, passed away on 11 May at the age of 92.