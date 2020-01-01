Michael Bay producing thriller based on coronavirus pandemic

Michael Bay has signed up to produce a thriller which is based on the current coronavirus pandemic.

The 55-year-old filmmaker will be working on the independent movie Songbird, helmed by British director Adam Mason, and filming will begin in just five weeks.

Mason co-wrote the script with Simon Boyes, and Adam Goodman will produce alongside Bay and Eben Davidson, according to Deadline.

Production has been approved to start in Los Angeles in June, with Mason and Boyes currently casting the movie and providing remote training for the actors.

Songbird, which is in the vein of found-footage thrillers such as Cloverfield and Paranormal Activity, is set in 2022, and the Covid-19 pandemic is still raging as it mutates and infects millions, with ongoing enforced lockdowns in place across the world.

It's not yet clear if the movie will feature a supernatural element, and may instead be a possible government conspiracy thriller about paranoia and how the characters are affected by the unnerving time.

Bay recently served as a producer on A Quiet Place Part II and The Forever Purge, which have both been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

John Krasinski's follow-up to his 2018 horror A Quiet Place was due to be released in March, but has been delayed until September because of the temporary widespread closures of cinema chains across the world.

Bay's last directorial effort was the recent action thriller 6 Underground, which starred Ryan Reynolds and Melanie Laurent, for Netflix.