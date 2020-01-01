Josh Gad wary of travelling abroad to work amid Covid-19 pandemic

Josh Gad is wary of flying outside the U.S. to film when productions restart following a hiatus brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Frozen star was due to shoot a new Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel this summer before filming season two of his HBO comedy Avenue 5 in the U.K., but is stuck at home in Los Angeles awaiting the green light to return to the set.

And he is now wary of flying abroad and spending long periods away from his wife Ida and their two daughters, Ava, nine, and Isabella, six.

"I think that there's definitely a lot of questions that need to be answered before any of us are cavalierly heading to an airport and getting on an airplane for an uncertain amount of time away from our families," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Part of it is the selfishness of just wanting to be with my family during this to protect them. It's a lot of weighing the options and figuring out workarounds."

Production on TV and film shows is set to resume in the U.K., with the government giving the go-ahead, subject to agreed social distancing timelines, but Josh worries he won't be able to get there to film Avenue 5.

"Obviously, there are a lot of unknowns - prior to all of this happening, I was supposed to go straight into production on Shrunk and then follow that with a very short window into season two of Avenue 5 on HBO, which shoots in England," the 39-year-old added. "Obviously, there are all sorts of issues figuring out if I can even get to England at this point."

However, having spoken to executives, Josh feels "pretty bullish" he'll be able to begin filming on some projects soon - although there will have to be "modifications" in place to stop the spread of Covid-19.