Hugh Jackman and Julia Roberts handing social media accounts over to Covid-19 experts

Hugh Jackman and Julia Roberts are among the stars handing their social media accounts over to health experts to help inform fans of the facts about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



The move is part of the #passthemic initiative from ONE Campaign, giving experts a platform to share their perspectives on the Covid-19 crisis, and talk about why they believe a global response to the pandemic is crucial for eradicating coronavirus.



“Beating the virus means listening to the experts and following the science, data and facts to get ahead of it,” said Gayle Smith, president and chief executive officer of ONE Campaign. “This impressive group of talent and experts from around the world will put a spotlight on the need for a global response to this pandemic. We need global cooperation and action to fight this pandemic – especially for the people, communities, and countries that are least able to withstand the shock. Because none of us are safe until all of us are safe.”



David Oyelowo, James McAvoy, Connie Britton, Penelope Cruz, Danai Gurira, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rita Wilson, Millie Bobby Brown, and Robin Wright have also signed up for the initiative, along with multiple experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.



Roberts will speak to Dr. Fauci on 21 May.