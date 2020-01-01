Chrissy Teigen doing what she can to get critic Alison Roman her column back

Chrissy Teigen is not happy the New York Times column written by the food writer she beefed with last week has been put on ice.

Alison Roman's weekly offering has been shelved by newspaper bosses following her social media spat with Chrissy, which forced the angry model-turned-chef to take a break from Instagram on Twitter.

Teigen fired back at Roman after she poked fun at the success of the TV personality's book, Cravings, and cookware collection, calling her brand a "content farm".

The feud appears to have prompted Times bosses to put Roman's column "on temporary leave", but that hasn't made Chrissy happy.

Responding to one Twitter follower's question about the feud on Wednesday, Chrissy wrote: "I hope we can laugh about it one day but I'm not happy with the NYT leave so she def (definitely) can't laugh about it yet. It just sucks in every way."

She later added: "I very publicly forgave Alison and that was real. When I said I don't believe in being cancelled for your honest opinion, that was very real. I don't agree with what the NYT has done, I am not them. I didn't call them, I didn't write, and most of all, I'd like her back... I don’t like this one bit. I’m doing what I can to make that known."

Roman also took aim at tidying expert Marie Kondo in an interview with The New Consumer last week.

Teigen admitted the writer's comments "stung" because she was a fan of Roman's work.

She later apologised to Teigen and Kondo, stating: "I'm not the victim here, and my insecurities don't excuse this behavior. I'm a white woman who has and will continue to benefit from white privilege and I realize that makes what I said even more inexcusable and hurtful. The fact that it didn't occur to me that I had singled out two Asian women is one hundred percent a function of my privilege (being blind to racial insensitivities is a discriminatory luxury).

"I know that our culture frequently goes after women, especially women of color, and I'm ashamed to have contributed to that. I want to lift up women and support women of color, my actions indicated the opposite."

Teigen responded, tweeting: "Thank u for this, @alisoneroman. To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from u! It wasn't my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!"