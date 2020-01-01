Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage team up for vampire movie

Game of Thrones castmates Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage are teaming up for a movie inspired by the legend of vampire hunter Van Helsing.

The 40-year-old played Dothraki leader Khal Drogo in the first two seasons of the hit HBO show, before his character was killed off by Emilia Clarke's dragon queen, and he never shared a scene with Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister in the fantasy drama.

The Game of Thrones alumni have now made deals to star alongside each other in the action-adventure movie, Good Bad & Undead, according to editors at Deadline.

Dinklage will play vampire hunter Van Helsing, who develops an uneasy partnership with a vampire, portrayed by Momoa, who has taken a vow never to kill again. Together they run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the vampire for money. But when a massive bounty is put on the vampire’s head, the duo must go on the run.

Director Max Barbakow has closed a deal to helm the movie, which is based on an original story by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon.

Momoa also confirmed the news by sharing a series of screenshots of Deadline's article on his Instagram Stories.

Barbakow's recent directorial effort Palm Springs, starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, broke the record for the biggest sale in Sundance Film Festival history when it was bought by Neon and Hulu earlier this year for $17.5 million (£14.3 million) and 69 cents (56p).