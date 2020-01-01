Dakota Johnson in a 'costume of depression' during lockdown

Dakota Johnson is trying hard to remain positive amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In an interview with U.S. TV show Extra, The Peanut Butter Falcon star noted that "it's hard to feel totally positive all day every day when the world is sad", but insisted she's doing all she can to stay upbeat.

"You are at home, you're not with your friends, you're not with your family, you are not able to do the things that make you feel worthwhile," Dakota explained of life during the Covid-19 crisis. "You're kind of in this costume of depression... Right now, there's also immense pain and sadness ricocheting around the world constantly so it's hard to feel totally positive all day every day when the world is sad, it's dangerous and it's scary and it's lonely.

"Meditation or going for a walk, being kind to your body... Those little things make a difference ultimately."

The screen star's also been trying to stay busy with work, adding she's been, "reading a lot and watching a lot of movies and working on production stuff, trying to be productive."

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old told Marie Claire magazine she's been battling depression "since she was 15 or 14", and confessed she "has to do a lot of work to purge thoughts and emotions".