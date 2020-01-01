Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa celebrate release of Zack Snyder's Justice League cut

Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa have taken to social media to celebrate the upcoming release of Zack Synder's version their movie Justice League.

The filmmaker stepped down from directing the 2017 DC Comics superhero movie, also starring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Ezra Miller, due to a family emergency and was replaced by Joss Whedon.

The movie was slated by critics upon its release and ever since, fans have been calling on studio officials to share what Snyder had made before having to walk away, with Gadot, Cavill, Affleck, and Momoa even throwing their support behind the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign.

On Wednesday, during a video chat with Cavill following a virtual watch party of 2013's Man of Steel, Snyder revealed his cut of Justice League would be released on upcoming streaming service HBO Max in 2021, and stars of the film took to Instagram to celebrate the news.

"Ladies and Gents, it finally happened. The Snyder cut will be out next year!" Cavill, who plays Superman, wrote beside the new cut's poster. "Now, I know there have been two camps over the whole Snyder Cut thing and whether it will ever happen for a while. Just remember, we all get to have more Justice League now, it's a win-win. So, be nice to each other ;). Big congratulations to you, Mr Snyder!"

In the comments, his co-star Momoa wrote, "Love u bro excited for the world to see", before sharing a post on his own Instagram page.

"Finally it’s happening. your welcome (sic). justice served. all my aloha to everyone who made this happen. all the fans. we love you. ALOHA," he added.

Ray Fisher, who portrayed Justice League member Cyborg in the film, also told his followers, "For those who fought. For those who believed. Thank you."

Snyder's footage had yet to undergo the post-production process or have special effects added at the time of his departure. It's currently unclear whether it will be released as an almost four-hour director’s cut or split into TV-like chapters.