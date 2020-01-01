Lori Loughlin and husband plead guilty to college admissions charges

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges related to their involvement in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

The Fuller House star and her spouse Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 (£410,000) in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the rowing team.

On Thursday, officials from the U.S. Attorney's Office in District of Massachusetts announced that Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Under the terms of her plea agreement, the actress has agreed to a sentence, subject to the court's approval, of two months in prison, a $150,000 (£122,000) fine, and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

Her husband's agreement states that he will receive five months in prison, a $250,000 (£205,000) fine, and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

The couple had pleaded not guilty and moved to dismiss charges as recently as two weeks ago, claiming their payments were donations to the school rather than bribes.

They are among several parents to plead guilty to charges relating to the national college admissions scandal, with Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman briefly jailed last year for her involvement.

In a statement following the couple's pleas, United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said: "Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions."