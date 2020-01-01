NEWS Julie Walters considering retirement after cancer battle Newsdesk Share with :





British actress Julie Walters has been re-evaluating her career following her battle with cancer.



The two-time Academy Award nominee was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer back in 2018 but got the all-clear shortly before her 70th birthday in February.



And Julie has revealed that now she's cancer-free she feels like a completely different person to the beloved actress cinema audiences know and love.



"Since the cancer, I've felt like that was a different person, the person was acting the whole time," the Educating Rita star told U.K. TV host Lorraine Kelly. "I feel like a different person now. People ask me about jobs like Mamma Mia! and Harry Potter, and things like that, and it feels like it should be someone else answering, not me."



Julie went on to say that the Covid-19 lockdown, which she is spending at her home in the British countryside, is giving her time to mull over the possibility of retirement.



"It's a very strange thing. I'm still in that mode of, 'Do I ever really want to do it?' I'm not absolutely sure and now the lockdown has happened, so I'm off the hook a bit," the Golden Globe winner added. "But we'll see. I'm enjoying being at home, being with my family and being on the farm and noticing things I've never noticed before like how fabulous the countryside and the wildlife is."



Julie hasn't just been relaxing and recuperating, however, as she also spoke to Lorraine about her work as the patron of the women's centre, My Sister's House, whose staff are helping abused women during the Covid-19 pandemic.