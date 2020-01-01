Kristen Bell's five-year-old daughter 'still in diapers'

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have yet to successfully potty train their five-year-old daughter.

During the latest episode of her Momsplaining with Kristen Bell digital series, on which she welcomed fellow actresses Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson as guests, the Frozen star revealed that because she and her husband had great success transitioning their eldest child, Lincoln, when she was still a toddler, they never expected to face such a struggle the second time around.

"My oldest daughter at 21 months, we merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room and (she) never wore another diaper beyond that," said Kristen. "We were lying in bed giggling about this, my husband and I, like, 'Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It's so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet.'"

However, the actress confessed the situation hasn't been as straightforward with Delta, and they still haven't been able to convince her to fully ditch the diapers.

"Currently, my youngest is five and a half, still in diapers," she shared.

"It's real relative, isn't it?" Maya, a mother-of-four, replied, as Kristen agreed, "Yes, because every kid is so different."