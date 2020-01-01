NEWS Joe Alwyn to star in Emily Bronte biopic Newsdesk Share with :





Joe Alwyn and Emma Mackey are set to star in a new Emily Bronte biopic.



The 29-year-old actor will appear as the author's conflicted love interest in the upcoming drama Emily, which will be helmed and written by Mansfield Park actress Frances O’Connor in her directorial debut.



Mackey, who shot to fame in Netflix's series Sex Education, will play the Wuthering Heights novelist, with Fionn Whitehead portraying her brother Branwell Bronte, and Emily Beecham as Charlotte Bronte.



“Emily Bronte’s work and words are full of passion, feeling, violence, and fierce intelligence. In creating an imagined life for Emily, she will live again for our audience," O’Connor said in a statement. "Her story is about a young woman daring to form herself, to embrace her true nature, despite the consequences.



"Emily is, in fact, a love letter to women today, especially young women, a calling to them to challenge themselves to connect with their authentic voice and potential.”



According to editors at Variety, production will begin in Yorkshire, England early next year.



And David Barron, who will serve as a producer, insisted the upcoming flick would be a "movie of significant ambition – for audiences to enjoy and celebrate the scale of Emily Bronte’s own magnificent imagination.”



Emily has been slated for release in 2022.