Paul Feig shoots down possibility of Bridesmaids sequel

Paul Feig has no plans to make a Bridesmaids sequel.

The filmmaker directed the hit 2011 movie, which starred the likes of Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

However, Feig has now poured water on the idea of a follow-up to the film, which was co-written by Wiig and Annie Mumolo, and insisted that any story for the sequel would never be as good as the original.

"Everybody thinks they want a Bridesmaids sequel, and it could be fun, but I always have to say this: Bridesmaids works - you remember all the comedy stuff, that was great, but the reason that movie worked is because it was about Kristen Wiig's character," he told Collider.

Feig went on to note that protagonist Annie Walker is a "disaster", and the flick ends with her overhauling her life and starting a relationship with police officer Nathan Rhodes, played by Chris O'Dowd.

And the director believes that the only possible story for a sequel would have to focus on another wedding - though he would leave that decision in the hands of Wiig.

"So, to do a sequel, I think you're basically just gonna have to have a funny wedding. And I've seen those movies a million times and some of them are good and some of them are like, 'O.K., whatever.' It's obviously up to Kristen, she's the keeper of the keys on that, but it would have to be something that you can emotionally engage in again," Feig shared. "That could be funny, but I just think you need more for a movie to be great."