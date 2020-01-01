NEWS Bryce Dallas Howard graduates from university 21 years after enrolling Newsdesk Share with :





Bryce Dallas Howard has graduated from New York University - 21 years after first enrolling there.



On Thursday, the Jurassic World star took to her Instagram page to mark the momentous occasion, while also celebrating the graduates of the Nine Muses programme, which she teaches, at the institution.



"I am so overcome with joy to share that I have officially graduated from NYU!!" she wrote. "I first enrolled in undergrad in ’99, then took a leave of absence to start working as an actor, so this has been 21 years in the making!

"It’s been a long dream of mine to complete my formal education and though all of us NYU grads couldn’t wear glorious purple robes together today, I want to say thank you to everyone who supported and encouraged all of us graduates every step of the way. To the class of 2020, WE MADE IT."



Bryce also shared a heartfelt letter she had penned to her fellow graduates, in which she stressed the importance of staying connected with good friends, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.



"Reach out to people who inspire you, excite you, impress you, fascinate you - folks who might be acquaintances rather than your best friend," the 39-year-old urged them. "Reach out to peers and find ways to consistently connect with one another post-graduation. I have no idea what in the world the entertainment and storytelling industry will look like on the other side of this, but I can for sure have a say in the matter of who I am standing beside, and who is standing beside me."