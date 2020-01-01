NEWS Scott Disick and Sofia Richie on a break Newsdesk Share with :





Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are reportedly taking a break from their relationship following his recent stint in rehab.



The reality TV star checked into a treatment centre in Colorado earlier this month, but cut his time there short after pictures were leaked of him on the premises.



Scott's lawyer Marty Singer confirmed at the time that the father-of-three hadn't entered rehab for drink or drug addiction issues, which he has sought help for before, with sources explaining he was having a hard time coping during the coronavirus lockdown.



And while the 36-year-old is reported to be doing his best to get himself back on track after the rehab visit, a source has now told Us Weekly that he and Sofia, 21, are taking some time apart.



"Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more," the insider said. "Scott is in an O.K. place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself."



Another source told the outlet that Sofia's dad, singer Lionel Richie, was "concerned after Scott's rehab stint".



The couple started dating in September 2017, two years after Scott split from Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of his three children.